India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell’s place in the side is not fixed yet, says Michael Clarke

Glenn Maxwell celebrated his return in style and looked overwhelmed after bringing up his hundred. (Source: Reuters) Glenn Maxwell celebrated his return in style and looked overwhelmed after bringing up his hundred. (Source: Reuters)

While Glenn Maxwell may have impressed his critics with his performance with the bat at the third Test in Ranchi, it still might not be enough to secure his place in the side. This is what former Australia captain Michael Clarke observed.

Clarke backed his observation with a valid reason as he said that if Australia decide to go into the fourth Test with a fifth bowler and Smith continues to overlook Maxwell’s off-spin bowling capability then the all-rounder’s spot could be in jeopardy.

Speaking on his Facebook a live chat Clarke said, ” Will they want the fourth fast-bowling option as the allrounder, or will they stay with Glenn Maxwell? Especially if Steve Smith is not bowling Maxi, then he becomes a legitimate batsman so he’s got to be making a lot of runs to stay in the team.” and added, “Conditions will dictate which way they go when they get back to Australia.”

Clarke went on to say, “And I think this current Australian team likes to have an allrounder so I think when they get back from India (to Australia), I think they’ll go back to three fast bowlers, an allrounder at No.6 with the one spinner in Nathan Lyon.”

However Clarke was optimistic about his chances as he said, ” But time will tell. If Glenn Maxwell keeps making runs, they have to keep picking him and I thought he was fantastic the other day.I liked the way he played, I liked the discipline he showed at the start of his innings.”

“If he can continue to do that for his first 20 runs (in all formats) I think he’s going to turn out to be an amazing player”, Clarke said before signing off.

