India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell hits maiden Test century, four years after debut

Glenn Maxwell scored his maiden Test hundred on day two of the third Test between India and Australia on Friday. Maxwell, who had a meager debut against the same opponents in 2013, batted with supreme confidence to score a century off 180 balls with 14 fours.

For the first time in international cricket Maxwell has played an innings which had more than 98 balls. He played the 99th ball on Thursday, the first day of the third Test.

Maxwell had showed great application to score his maiden fifty in Test cricket on Thursday that also helped Australia reach 299 for the loss of four wickets. They recovered from a troublesome position of 140 for 4.

Alongwith Maxwell, Steve Smith was the main stabiliser for Australia. Smith scored his 19th Test century. This was his second ton of the series after he scored the first one on Pune.

Maxwell made his debut against India in 2014 where the right-handed batsman just managed to score 21 runs in two innings and was dropped from the squad for the next Test.

Given another opportunity in the fourth Test, his misfortunes continued as he once again just managed to score 18 runs from two innings.

Poor run of form against India as he was neglected by the selectors. Later, he was given a chance against Pakistan in the second Test back then in 2014. Once again he failed to make an impact in the longer format of the game as he scored 20 runs in both the innings and hence was overlooked.

