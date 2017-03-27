India vs Australia, fourth Test: Australia set India a target of 106 runs in Dharamsala

India bowled a strong line and length to dismiss Australia for 137 in Dharamsala. (Source: PTI) India bowled a strong line and length to dismiss Australia for 137 in Dharamsala. (Source: PTI)

Australia were bowled out for 137 on Day three to hand India a target of 106 in the fourth and last Test of the series in Dharamsala. A match that looked evenly poised at the start of play saw a turnaround when the hosts bundled out Australia in the second innings after taking a lead of 32 runs.

The visiting side had the worst possible start to their second innings when the Indian pacers ripped their batting line up to leave them scattering at 31/3. Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar peppered the Australian batsmen with some fiery short-deliveries.

Yadav removed opener and vice-captain David Warner for 6 to get his first wicket of the innings while Bhuvi cleaned up skipper Steve Smith for 17 that he played on to his stumps while offering a pull-shot. Smith ended the series with a total of 499 runs to his name. The Aussies then lost young opener Matt Renshaw for 8 to add on to their misery.

Later, Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell tried to show some resistance when the duo put on 56 runs for the fourth wicket before Ajinkya Rahane grabbed a stunning catch at first slip off R Ashwin to send Handscomb back while the offie trapped Maxwell to pick his second wicket of the innings.

Jadeja continued with his great run in the series after the left-hand bowler bagged a wicket of Pat Cummins after Rahane grabbed another catch in the innings. This one though being an easy take for the Indian skipper. The Saurashtra all-rounder then removed Steve O’ Keefe for a duck.

Matthew Wade standing on the other side kept on losing partners at regular intervals. While Jadeja stitched a web with his fascinating bowling, Umesh Yadav from the other end kept things pretty tight and eventually picked up ninth Australian wicket for his team after Nathan Lyon edged one to give a sitter to Murali Vijay at second slip.

Wade tried to take on the bowlers and started with the counter-attacking. On one instance, he came down the track and smashed Ashwin for a maximum over long off boundary.

Umesh Yadav in the 53rd over created a superb chance of wrapping Australia’s innings when Wade edged a length delivery straight to Ashwin who was at first slip. The off-spinner, however, let the ball go from his grasp to give the wicket-keeper batsman another life.

The contest saw more drama when the Indian fielders claimed a catch to dismiss the Hazalewood but the replay showed that Rahane had grassed the ball. But the outcome was achieved two deliveries later when Ashwin trapped Hazlewood to wrap up the innings.

