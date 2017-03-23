India vs Australia: Virat Kohli one of the great ambassadors of the game, we fully support him, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara said that the team is solely focused on the upcoming match at Dharmamsala. (Source: PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara said that the team is solely focused on the upcoming match at Dharmamsala. (Source: PTI)

Cheteshwar Pujara, on Thursday said that, he and the rest of the Indian team “fully support” captain Virat Kohli ahead of the beginning of the fourth Test between India and Australia at Dharamsala. “It is really sad to hear such comments,” said Pujara referring to the Australian media comparing Kohli to US President Donald Trump.

“We fully support Virat. He is one of the great ambassadors of the game,” he said. Pujara was asked about how the Indian team prepares for the next match amid such statements that are made in the Australian media almost on a daily basis. “I think the focus has shifted to somewhere else which shouldn’t have happened. We are very much focussed on the next game rather than worrying about anything else,” he said.

Virat Kohli has been slammed by the Australian media in recent weeks owing to the bickering between him and his Australian counterpart Steve Smith. Former Australian players like Geoff Lawson have slammed him for his behaviour and the language he uses on the field. Even Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland took a light hearted dig at Kohli, saying that he is not sure if the Indian captain knows “how to spell” the word sorry.

Kohli has also got a lot of support from the Indian quarters. Bollywood great Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Aussi media calls Virat, Donald Trump of sports !! … thank you Aussi media for accepting that he is a winner and the PRESIDENT !!”

The four match Test series is balanced 1-1 after the third Test ended in draw. Hence, the fourth Test at Dharamsala has the potential to decide the winner.

