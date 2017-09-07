Only in Express

India vs Australia: Fixtures, schedule, venues, time in IST

India host Australia for a five match ODI series that will be followed by a three match T20I series starting on September 17 until October 13. It will be the first time that Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati will be hosting international matches.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 7, 2017 10:35 pm
India have defeated Sri Lanka and West Indies away from home in the run-up to the ODI series. (Source: PTI)
India will host Australia for a five match ODI series and a three-match T20I series starting on September 17. The first match will be played at Chennai followed by games in Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur.

The highlight of the series is that this will be the first time that Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati will be hosting international matches. India come into the series on the back of comprehensive ODI wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka, both away from home. Before the ODI series, Australia will play a warm-up match with a Board President XI team.

Here is the full schedule:

September 17: First ODI, Chennai

September 21: Second ODI, Kolkata

September 24: Third ODI, Indore

September 28: Fourth ODI, Bangalore

October 1: Fifth ODI, Nagpur

October 7: First T20I, Ranchi

October 10: Second T20I, Guwahati

October 13: Third T20I, Hyderabad

