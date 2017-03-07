India vs Australia: Five reasons why India won the 2nd Test in Bangalore

Team India showed admirable character and came up with the goods when it mattered most. (Source: PTI) Team India showed admirable character and came up with the goods when it mattered most. (Source: PTI) On Day 4 of the second Test in Bengaluru Australia had to chase 188 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series. The visitors had made a sensational comeback on the fourth day of the Bengaluru Test, taking six wickets for 61 runs with the second new ball. The Australians surely had an upper hand in the Test match but India showed admirable character and came up with the goods when it mattered most. There were a few things that India did right and here are a look at five of them. Solid stand in 2nd innings (Pujara Rahane) Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane shared an unbeaten 93-run stand to take India to 213/4 at stumps on Day 3. This partnership was instrumental for India as it propelled them to a lead Australia of 187.

Both applied themselves brilliantly in the middle and played with a lot of determination. This was only the third 50 run partnership for India in the two Tests.

Super show by seamers

The pace attack of Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma bowled their heart out. Their spells kept India in the game. Ishant, who is a mercurial talent, got in the faces of the batsmen and showed a lot of fury while Yadav swung the ball at brisk pace. It was Umesh Yadav who got the crucial breakthrough when he bagged the wicket of Steve Smith in the 2nd innings. Together the pacers scalped 5 crucial Australian wickets and that too on a pitch which favoured the spinners

Ravindra Jadeja’s class

Virat Kohli gave Ravindra Jadeja only 21.4 overs in the Australian innings but the spinner finished with 6 wickets for 63 runs. This was a match winning spell. R Ashwin bowled 49 overs. Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma bowled 24 and 27 overs respectively and the three bowlers shared four wickets amongst them.

However, Ravindra Jadeja bowled the least overs in the Australian innings but he along picked up six wickets for 63 runs and that too in just 21.4 overs. Jadeja’s six wickets included that of three left handers. Generally, a left-arm spinner will not be hugely successful against left-arm batsmen. But here is Jadeja, who showed why he is India’s top bowler. It was Jadeja’s bowling helped India restrict Australia to 276 in their first innings and their lead was only 87 runs.

KL Rahul’s intent at the top of the order

Indian opener, KL Rahul showed admirable intent when he came out to bat in both the innings, especially 35 minutes prior to lunch in the second innings. He curbed his natural instincts to score 90 from 205 balls, acknowledged that the wicket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was challenging, and had some dampness early on. Overall it was a gritty knock, full of determination

Smith’s twin failure

Steve Smith sequence of scores against India has been phenomenal and more often than not he has been a thorn in India’s quest for victory. So if India were to win the ongoing Test match against Australia then they needed to find a way to dismiss skipper Steven Smith early. More often than not Smith has turned out to be India’s nemesis, pacing his innings to perfection. However, in this match he could manage only scores of 8 and 28.

