India vs Australia: Five things that India need to do right to win the match, level series

Team India is under immense pressure. After the Pune debacle the hosts are trailing the visitors 0-1 in the four-Test series, going into second Test. Hence, with a target of 188 to defend it is imperative that Kohli and his men get their act together and do things right. He is a look at the five things that India needs to do if they want to keep any hopes of winning the series.

Strike Early

Having set the visitors a paltry 188 to win the second Test, a downcast India will look for early wickets when Australia resume batting in the first session of Day 4 at Chinnaswamy stadium here on Tuesday. As India needs to get back into the game, they will look for wickets for which they will bank on their bowlers to take wickets up-front to put pressure on the opposition in the must-win game.

Use Ravindra Jadeja more

In Australia’s first innings, R Ashwin bowled 49 overs, while Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma bowled 24 and 27 overs respectively. The three bowlers shared four wickets amongst them. But it was Ravindra Jadeja who bowled the least number of overs in the Australian innings but made maximum impact as he picked up six wickets for 63 runs and that too in just 21.4 overs. It was Jadeja’s bowling helped India restrict Australia to 276 in their first innings and their lead was only 87 runs. Hence, Kohli must use him judiciously if India are looking to win this match.

Field Well

The Indian team has broken a number of records recently but one thing which has consistently hampered their progress is the fielding. In this home season India have dropped as many as 25 catches. This quite alarming. In Pune, Steve Smith was dropped on four occasions in his second innings, and India paid the ultimate price for it.

Apart from putting down sitters, the team also needs specialists to take up proper positions in the field. While there has been a number of combinations that have been tried at the slip corridor, the team is yet to settle down on a fixed set up.

Make good use of DRS

India has been extremely poor with their use of the ‘Decision Review System’ (DRS). In quite a few instances, it has been taken in an act of desperation than a sensible decision. In the seven Test matches since the start of DRS, India have got only 17 correct decisions out of the 55 referrals that they have taken – while batting or bowling. Hence, in the final innings of Australia’s batting India must keep their nerves and go for the correct referrals.

Don’t let Steve Smith get in

Steve Smith sequence of scores against India has been phenomenal and more often than not he has been a thorn in India’s quest for victory. So if India are to win the ongoing Test match against Australia the visitor’s need to find a way to dismiss home team skipper Steven Smith early. More often than not Smith has turned out to be India’s nemesis, pacing his innings to perfection. Smith really loves Indian bowling, he does not seem to get out to Indian bowlers. He is going to be very crucial to containing Australia

