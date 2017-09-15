Only in Express

David Warner’s daughters are ‘loving’ Chennai, see pic

David Warner is currently in Chennai preparing for Australia's first ODI against India set to be played on September 17. They have played a warm up match against a Board President's XI team at the same venue in preparation for the series.

September 15, 2017
David Warner said that both his daughters were “loving” Chennai. (Source: Instagram)
Australia vice captain David Warner shared an image of his daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae getting some lemonade from a roadside stall in Chennai. Warner is with the rest of the Australian team in the city preparing for the first ODI against India that is scheduled to be played on September 17 at the MA Chidambaram stadium. They have played a warm up match against a Board President’s XI team at the same venue in preparation for the series.
“Both girls loving Chennai and also wanted to stop for a lemonade,” said Warner in his caption. Warner has spent a better part of 2017 in India. He was first part of the Australian team that toured India for a four-match Test series. After that, he assumed his role as the captain of defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hyderabad were knocked out of the tournament at the Eliminator stage after which Warner had posted a heartfelt message to the Sunrisers and Indian fans in general for making his and his family’s time in India “amazing.”

He is now back in India as Australia embark on a limited overs tour of the country that will be comprised of five ODIs and three T20Is. The tour precludes the Ashes back home for Warner and co. This will be the first ODI series that Australia play since the resolution of a bitter pay dispute with Cricket Australia. Warner was a central figure in the dispute and was vocal about the interests of the players in the fight that had momentarily left the Australian players without contracts.

