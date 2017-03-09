DRS controversy: BCCI withdraw complaint filed in ICC against Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb

The BCCI had earlier announced that they had filed a complaint against Peter Handscombe and Steve Smith with the ICC. (Source: File) The BCCI had earlier announced that they had filed a complaint against Peter Handscombe and Steve Smith with the ICC. (Source: File)

The BCCI announced that they will withdraw the complaint that they had filed with the ICC against Australia captain Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb in the DRS controversy that arose in the second Test at Bengaluru. The board announced on their website that it has resolved its differences with Cricket Australia.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said said, “India has always cherished a contest with Australia and over the years, the performances of both, the teams and the players, are testimony to the level of competitiveness that exists between these two teams. While having responded officially to one such incident which happened in the last Test, together, we believe that the focus of the teams and the joy they provide to the fans, should not be diluted and it is imperative to ensure that the rest of the series, which promises a great cricketing contest, not be compromised.”

Indian captain Virat Kohli had been visibly enraged when his Australian counterpart Steve Smith seemingly to look towards the Australian dressing room to decide whether to review his dismissal or not. He later stated in the post match press conference that he had seen the visitors do that two times before too and had notified the umpires.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd