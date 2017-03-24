India expected to win this series and now come into fourth Test with possibility of losing it, says Steve Waugh

David Warner (right) hasn’t had a great series but has found support from all corners to come big in the fourth and final Test. (Source: PTI) David Warner (right) hasn’t had a great series but has found support from all corners to come big in the fourth and final Test. (Source: PTI)

Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh felt the pressure will be on pre-series favourites India going into the deciding fourth Test and urged the visitors to not tinker with the playing XI in Dharamsala. “I think a lot of the pressure is on the Indian side. They’ve been expected to win this series and they now come into this Test match with the possibility of losing it,” Waugh was quoted as saying by ‘cricket.com.au’.

The high-voltage series is poised at 1-1. The former captain added, “So for Australia it’s about enjoying it, working together and not looking too far ahead.”

Waugh backed the out-of-form David Warner to come good and called on the selectors to back the XI that held on for a fighting draw in the third Test in Ranchi, saying the potency of opening bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins should provide plenty of firepower to skipper Steve Smith. “I really admired the way the side fought hard in that last Test match. Cummins came into the side and made a huge impact, while batting-wise Shaun Marsh did a really good job together with (Peter) Handscomb. All the batsmen are pretty much in form and I think David Warner is ready for a big score.”

“From an Australian point of view, I don’t see value in changing that side from the last Test match. I thought they were very impressive the way they came out of it surviving on that last day. They’ll take a lot of confidence (from that). I think the big bonus for Australia for this Test match is Pat Cummins. I like the way he’s come into the side and together with Hazlewood they can form a really potent opening partnership. If there’s any life in the pitch, they’ll be really crucial.”

