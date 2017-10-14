David Warner thanks India for playing hosts once again, hopes to come again next year

David Warner did not fire in the T20 series as he was dismissed early in both the matches for 8 and 2 respectively. (Source: Instagram) David Warner did not fire in the T20 series as he was dismissed early in both the matches for 8 and 2 respectively. (Source: Instagram)

The final T20 encounter of the India-Australia series got washed out due to a wet outfield in Hyderabad on Friday with the series tied 1-1. The final match also marked the end of Australia’s tour of five ODIs and three T20 matches. Australia’s stand-in captain David Warner posted a selfie on his Instagram account thanking India for conducting the tour.

He captioned the picture,”Thanks India for hosting us once again. We absolutely love coming to your country and playing cricket. Sorry about last night Hyderabad but I hope to see you all again next year.” Moments later he also tweeted his Instagram post.

Warner has been in impressive touch with the bat during the one-day series against India. With his 245 runs in five matches at an avaerage of 49, he was the third highest scorer in the series after Rohit Sharma and Aaron Finch. Rohit tops the list with 296 runs in five matches at an average of 59.20. Finch is second with 250 runs in just three matches, averaging 83.33.

Warner did not fire in the T20 series as he was dismissed early in both the matches for 8 and 2 respectively. Warner has always been pretty vocal with his love for things India and has an association with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

In this ODI series, the only match India lost was the fourth ODI where Warner scored a solid 124 runs including four sixes and 12 fours to set up a perfect platform for the upcoming batsmen to take Australia’s total well above the 300-mark. In reply of Australia’s 334, the hosts managed to score 313 to lose by 21 runs.

