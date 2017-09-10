India vs Australia: Cricket will be played in good spirit, says Australia captain Steve Smith

Australia will play five ODIs and three T20Is in India. (Source: PTI) Australia will play five ODIs and three T20Is in India. (Source: PTI)

Steve Smith-led Australian team is touring India for five ODIs and three T20Is this month and Smith has said that the bilateral series will be played in “good spirit.”

“I think it’ll be played in good spirit,” the skipper said on Sunday .

Australia visited India in 2013 that for a seven-match ODI series and this bilateral tie emerged out to be a huge run-feast. Australia stood on the losing side then.

“It’s always a hard-fought contest playing against India and we’re excited by the challenge of playing over here. “Looking back to the last one-day tour of India, I wasn’t on it in 2013, but it was a big run-fest from memory with pretty flat wickets and big totals. We’ll see what we’re presented with but it could be the same again,” he added.

A number of Australian players are a part of the Indian Premier League and therefore, share good bond with Indian cricketers. David Warner has played alongside Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar while captain Smith too has shared the dressing room with MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Australia T20 squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

India squad (first three matches): Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

