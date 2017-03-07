India vs Australia: Chinnaswamy becomes a cauldron as sledging takes centre stage in 2nd Test, watch videos

R Ashwin gestures after taking the wicket of Mitchell Starc during the fourth day of the second test match between India and Australia. (Source: PTI) R Ashwin gestures after taking the wicket of Mitchell Starc during the fourth day of the second test match between India and Australia. (Source: PTI)

Since the beginning of the second Test at Bangalore, the Chinnaswamy Stadium had become a cauldron as the heated exchanges from both the teams continued to rise. India-Australia encounters in recent times have always witnessed several moments of banter and sledging but this Test match stood out by far from the rest of those as tempers soared.

There was an intense battle going on between players of both the teams since the start of play. The heat was getting to the players and this was visible when the Indian players surrounded young Matt Renshaw, after he came in the way of Ashwin’s attempt to field a bowl and it allowed Steve Smith to get off the mark with a single. An annoyed R Ashwin and Virat Kohli rounded up the youngster and gave him an earful.

When it was India’s turn to bat, it all began in the sixth over of the second innings when Abhinav Mukund top edged Mitchell Starc for a six and a visibly frustrated Starc used some of his choicest expletives on Mukund and signaled Mukund to use his head and bat properly. Mukund, being the true gentleman, only smiled back. Later on when R Ashwin dismissed Starc in the final innings of the Test, Starc was given the same send off that he gave to Abhinav Mukund.

Ishant Sharma is seen attempting to imitate Steve Smith’s “break dance” rituals before facing a delivery. (Source: BCCI)

However, things came to a boil between Indian captain Virat Kohli and his Australian counterpart Steve Smith, when the visiting skipper tried seeking a clue from the dressing room for a DRS call after his dismissal. Kohli was livid and used some of his choicest expletives to send off Smith to the dressing room.

A similar incident happened in the 9th over of Nathan Lyon’s spell( 2nd innings) as he bowled one more of his off-spinning deliveries. However, KL Rahul who was the batsman moved away because once again some person decided that it was the best time to walk across the sight-screen. But Australian skipper Steve Smith was not amused and seemed a bit irked at the sequence of events and had a few things to say to Rahul.

In another incident Steve O’ Keefe’s celebration after getting the wicket of KL Rahul also seemed a bit too much. Rahul was playing well before he edged a nicely tossed up outside off stump. Steve Smith at slip flew full length to his right and took it behind his body. An overjoyed O’ Keefe went overboard with his celebrations and gave Rahul an earful, which clearly did not please the Indian opener.

Meanwhile, when skipper Virat Kohli was batting, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was caught on stump mike continuously chirping – “skipper is angry, skipper is angry”. The Australians are well known for trying to get under the opponents skin and that is exactly what they did. But this time the replies came back with equal measure.

