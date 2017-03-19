India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara hits 150, puts hosts in a good position on Day 4

Cheteshwar Pujara brought up yet another 150. (Source: AP) Cheteshwar Pujara brought up yet another 150. (Source: AP)

Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha resumed play on the morning of Day 4 with their stand on 32, India requiring 92 further runs to secure a first innings lead. Much to the delight of skipper Virat Kohli, the duo maintained their stay at the crease as Pujara reached milestone of 150, taking India safely along with him. With more than seven hours at the crease, Pujara was a model of true and pure patience today.

India’s Test specialist, Pujara, is someone who absorbs the pressure really well and play the long innings. His 150 which came of — balls was a testament of this. He also smashed 18 fours enroute to this landmark. Courtesy of his innings India have surely but slowly gained the upper hand in this Test match.

Pujara now has 11 Test centuries and 14 fifties and this is his fifth Test innings of 300+ balls

Before the seires against Australia, Pujara had said that he had learnt from his mistakes and promised to unleash an improved version of himself. True to his word he has.

It may be recalled here that Pujara has had a good time against the Australians. Australia were the team that he debuted against in 2010, scoring a handsome half-century in his second innings itself.

However, his career graph dipped sharply from January 2014 to August 2016, during which he scored just 892 runs at an average of 30.75 and a poor strike rate of 42.39. But since then he has comeback and strong and looked better than ever before.

Interestingly, Pujara became the first batsman in the world to score a double century with the newly introduced pink ball in any form of cricket.

