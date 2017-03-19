India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha recover after marathon Day 4 effort

Wriddhiman Saha and Cheteshwar Pujara turned the tables on the Australians on Day 4. (Source: Twitter) Wriddhiman Saha and Cheteshwar Pujara turned the tables on the Australians on Day 4. (Source: Twitter)

Wriddhiman Saha and Cheteshwar Pujara’s effort not just saved India the match on Day 4 of the third of the four match Test series but also put them in a position of strength. Starting the day on a 32 run partnership, the two went on to put 199 for the seventh wicket, simply knocking the wind out of Australia’s sails.

It may be Ravindra Jadeja seems to have knocked off Australia’s sails altogether due to his effort with bat and ball but the fact remains that had it not been for Saha and Pujara’s herculean effort against the fire-spitting Pat Cummins and co. India would have conceded a significant first innings lead and that could have cost them the match.

So it is only fitting that the two get a good massage afterwards and that is exactly what they seem to be getting. The BCCI posted a photo on their social media pages of the two getting their muscles tended to after the day. “199 runs & 317 minutes later. The partnership continues on and off the field,” said the caption on the pic.

Pujara scored his third double ton and faced a whopping 525 balls in his innings. This is the most that any Indian batsman has survived in Test cricket, surpassing the previous record of 495 held by Rahul Dravid. Saha and Pujara’s stand is the highest Indian partnership this series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd