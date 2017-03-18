India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara scores first century for hosts in the series

Cheteshwar Pujara smashed 17 fours to bring up his eleventh Test hundred. (Source: Reuters) Cheteshwar Pujara smashed 17 fours to bring up his eleventh Test hundred. (Source: Reuters)

In the 94th over Cheteshwar Pujara raised his bat to acknowledge the spectators as Karun Nair congratulated the right handed batsman for reaching to another milestone. Pujara brought up his 11th Test hundred with a four. Pujara’s ton is the first hundred by an Indian batsman in the on-going series against Australia.

A solid start provided by KL Rahul and Murali Vijay on Day 2 of the third Test in Ranchi, had helped Pujara to take his time to settle down. Resuming from where Pujara and Murali Vijay had left on the second day, as the duo added 73 runs before Steve O’Keefe broke the partnership in the last over before Lunch.

Vijay, along with Rahul had added 91-runs, found himself lucky as the opener lost his wicket while batting at 82. In the fourth ball of the 70th over, he charged forward to play the ball but misjudged it and the visiting wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was quick enough to dislodge his bails. With Vijay falling in the last over, India went into Lunch for 193/3.

After missing a century in the second Test at Bangalore, he once again looked in firm control as he brought up his second Test hundred against Australia in 214 balls.

On his way to the milestone, he forged a 102 run stand with Vijay, 32-run with skipper Virat Kohli (6) while a 51-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane (14). Pat Cummins, making his comeback after more than six years, broke Pujara-Rahane partnership as the later was caught behind by Wade in the 90th over.

Pujara showed great application to score his 16th half-century that also helped the hosts reach 206 for the loss of two wickets. He brought up his half-century with a four off Steve O’Keefe by hitting the ball between mid-off and cover.

