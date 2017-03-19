India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara hits third Test double hundred; who said what on Twitter

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his double hundred of 523 deliveries. (Source: Reuters) Cheteshwar Pujara scored his double hundred of 523 deliveries. (Source: Reuters)

When Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha resumed play on the morning of Day 4 with their stand on 32, India were in a precarious position. However, it was Pujara who absorbed most of the pressure, defied the Australian attack and went to notch a well-made double century. Courtesy of his double hundred team India is now in the driver’s seat. His marathon innings drew applause from all around the world.

Here is how twitter reacted to his century –

Cheteshwar Pujara still in a deep state of meditation. 🙏🙏🙏 #IndvAus — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 19 March 2017

Session goes to 🇮🇳. Very well played Saha & Pujara. Australia now under some pressure to bat well in the 2nd innings. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 19 March 2017

Just turned on the cricket #INDvAUS Pujara 200 👏🏼 & Saha 100 👏🏼 Looking like a draw — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 19 March 2017

Great going Team India, Pujara & Saha brilliant stuff. Another good hour after tea and we should be in a strong position in this Test match — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 19 March 2017

Meanwhile, India have taken control over proceedings as they move into lead over Australia on Day 4 of the third Test in Ranchi. Riding high on unbeaten stand between Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha, the hosts have been solid since the morning session and are now looking to add valuable runs and add pressure on the hosts.

