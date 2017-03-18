India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara given not out on debatable DRS call, watch video

There were hints of Cheteshwar Pujara being hit on the pad first. (Source: BCCI Screenshot) There were hints of Cheteshwar Pujara being hit on the pad first. (Source: BCCI Screenshot)

Similar to Virat Kohli’s bat-pad or pad-bat scenario in the second Test between India and Australia in Bangalore, the same situation repeated itself on the third day of third Test in Ranchi. This time Cheteshwar Pujara was on the batting end and Steve O’Keefe had the ball. Bowling from around the wicket in the 58th over, O’Keefe got the ball to pitch on middle stump and instead of spinning away, it maintained its line and struck Pujara who went for a defensive shot. The umpire stuck with a not out call and Steve Smith then opted to review the decision.

On the single camera angle used, it hinted at bat first, an inside that then hit the pad and that proved to be enough evidence for the third umpire Nigel Llong to make the Indian batsman continue. UltraEdge has picked up a spike at the point of impact or even before the ball goes on to hit the bat with the side-view camera angle in use.

Tough call to make for the umpire and then the TV umpire but it seems to be the case of jumping the gun as far as Llong is concerned. While Kohli’s decision was much more closer and tougher to make, this one too might have been the same case had the third umpire considered it for a longer period and taken a look at other angles.

However, given the decision, Pujara at 22 survived and batted on. He would put together a stand of 102 runs with Murali Vijay for the second wicket.

