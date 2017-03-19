India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara 200, Ravindra Jadeja’s performance with bat and ball puts India ahead, twitterati reacts

Ravindra Jadeja scored a half century and took two wickets on Day 4. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja scored a half century and took two wickets on Day 4. (Source: Reuters)

The Indian tail wagged on Day 4 as India added 243 runs for the loss of just three wickets. India thus now lead Australia’s first innings total by 152 runs and declared at 603/9. Cheteshwar Pujara scored his third Test double century while Wriddhiman Saha scored his third century.

Pujara and Saha’s seventh wicket partnership extended to 199 runs on Day 4 before the former was dismissed at 202 by Nathan Lyon. Saha was dismissed shortly thereafter at 117 by Steve O’Keefe. But that wasn’t tp be the end of Australia’s woes on the penultimate day as Ravindra Jadeja, who came in after Pujara, notched up a 54-run partnership with Umesh Yadav.

Yadav then became the second man to fall to Steve O’Keefe on the day through a brilliant catch from David Warner. The muted celebrations from the Australians showed the damage that had been done by Yadav just staying with Jadeja as the latter smashed them all around the park. Jadeja finally got to his half century and India declared shortly.

David Warner and Matt Renshaw then came out to bat for Australia. Warner gave them a brisk start as he scored eight runs of the first over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. But he didn’t survive long as he was dismissed for a second time in this match by Ravindra Jadeja. Nathan Lyon, who came into bat next was the second wicket to fall for the visitors off Ravindra Jadeja which also marked the end of Day 4.

Here are a few reactions that came during and after the day’s play:

A great Sunday thanks to @cheteshwar1 @Wriddhipops and @imjadeja. Got em where we want em. Smash em now. @BCCI #IndvAus — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) 19 March 2017

India right on top. Down Jadeja’s street this. Will be back to the wall for Australia from here. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 19 March 2017

Miserable day for Aus compounded by loss of 2 wickets in last half hour. Dare say die is cast for an India win tomorrow. What do u reckon? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 19 March 2017

Must acknowledge that actually Saha was the difference between conceding and taking lead. Top knock at #8. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 March 2017

Day 5 hence pressents an intersting prospect with an Indian victory and a draw being the two most likely possibilities.

