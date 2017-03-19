Menu
  • India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara 200, Ravindra Jadeja’s performance with bat and ball puts India ahead, twitterati reacts

Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja were the stars of the day as India built a strong position on Day 4 against Australia.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:March 19, 2017 5:51 pm
india vs australia, ind vs aus, india vs australia third test, ind vs aus 3rd test day 4, india vs australia 3rd test, pujara, ravindra jadeja, saha, cricket news, cricket Ravindra Jadeja scored a half century and took two wickets on Day 4. (Source: Reuters)

The Indian tail wagged on Day 4 as India added 243 runs for the loss of just three wickets. India thus now lead Australia’s first innings total by 152 runs and declared at 603/9. Cheteshwar Pujara scored his third Test double century while Wriddhiman Saha scored his third century.

Pujara and Saha’s seventh wicket partnership extended to 199 runs on Day 4 before the former was dismissed at 202 by Nathan Lyon. Saha was dismissed shortly thereafter at 117 by Steve O’Keefe. But that wasn’t tp be the end of Australia’s woes on the penultimate day as Ravindra Jadeja, who came in after Pujara, notched up a 54-run partnership with Umesh Yadav.

Yadav then became the second man to fall to Steve O’Keefe on the day through a brilliant catch from David Warner. The muted celebrations from the Australians showed the damage that had been done by Yadav just staying with Jadeja as the latter smashed them all around the park. Jadeja finally got to his half century and India declared shortly.

David Warner and Matt Renshaw then came out to bat for Australia. Warner gave them a brisk start as he scored eight runs of the first over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. But he didn’t survive long as he was dismissed for a second time in this match by Ravindra Jadeja. Nathan Lyon, who came into bat next was the second wicket to fall for the visitors off Ravindra Jadeja which also marked the end of Day 4.

Here are a few reactions that came during and after the day’s play: 

Day 5 hence pressents an intersting prospect with an Indian victory and a draw being the two most likely possibilities.

