India vs Australia: Cricket Australia CEO terms cheating allegations as ‘outrageous’

Steve Smith looked to the dressing room during the second innings while consdering a review which drew ire from Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI) Steve Smith looked to the dressing room during the second innings while consdering a review which drew ire from Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI)

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland has come out and backed the skipper Steve Smith and the rest of the side in light of the allegations laid down by Virat Kohli in the post-match press conference of the second Test in Bangalore. Kohli had claimed that Australia used systematic tactics for reviews.

“I find the allegations questioning the integrity of Steve Smith, the Australian Team and the dressing room, outrageous,” said James Sutherland in a statement on Wednesday.

“Steve is an outstanding cricketer and person, and role to many aspiring cricketers and we have every faith that was no ill-intent in his actions.”

MUST READ | When Steve Smith’s attempt to cheat made Virat Kohli angry – everything you need to know

“We reject any commentary that suggests our integrity was brought into disrepute or what systematic unfair tactics are used, and stand by Steve and the Australian cricketers who are proudly representing our country,” he would go on to add.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd