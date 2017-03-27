India vs Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleans up danger-man Steve Smith, Watch Video

Steve Smith was cleaned up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second innings at HPCA stadium. (Source: AP) Steve Smith was cleaned up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second innings at HPCA stadium. (Source: AP)

India made a perfect start in the second innings of the fourth and final Test match in Dharamsala when they reduced Australia to 31/3 after scalping David Warner, Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw respectively. The hosts grabbed a lead of 32 runs in the first innings after riding on a brilliant batting showcase by Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha in the morning of the third day.

They were though eventually bundled out for 332 after resuming the day at 248/6. Jadeja went on to smash another half century in the series while Saha was undone for 31 by a nasty bouncer from Pat Cummins with Steve Smith holding on to a stunning one handed grab at first slip.

Beginning the proceedings for Australia, Warner and Renshaw never looked confident against Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Captain Smith who walked in at number three looked confident when he started to smash the bowlers around the park but in the ninth over of the innings, he was undone by Bhuvi. After being smacked for two consecutive boundaries, the UP bowler pulled the length and bowled a short-delivery to Smith. The Australian captain went wrong with his anticipation and tried to pull it away.

Failing to execute the stroke, it hit the inside edge of Smith’s willow and went on to disturb the woodwork behind the Aussie batsman just to send him back in the hut for 17.

Smith, in the process, finishes the series with a solid 499 runs for the most runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

