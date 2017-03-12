India vs Australia: Before Ranchi Test, Australia return to nets in Bangalore

Ahead of the Ranchi Test starting on March 16, visitors Australia were seen practicing and toiling hard in the nets in Bangalore. The Australia team held a rigouous practice session in the garden city as they can be seen in this video as well. As expected most of the time was spent on practicing spin and skipper Steve Smith and opener Matt Renshaw took the lead.

Former India batsman Sridharan Sriram, first recipient of the Border-Gavaskar scholarship, who is also working with the Australian team as their spin consultant was seen sending down left-arm spin deliveries to Steve Smith. While the other batsmen focussed more on their defense.

The Border-Gavaskar trophy is up for grabs after India defeated Australia in the second Test in Bangalore. India was able to set Australia a target of 188, and on a tough pitch it proved too much. Ashwin got the spoils with his 6-41, but Umesh Yadav and Ishant and Jadeja provided threat and control. No one could offer much resistance in the Australian camp as Smith top-scored in the second innings with 28, Handscomb made 24

Both the teams are all set to lock hos on 4th March in the M Chinnaswamy stadium of Bangalore.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd