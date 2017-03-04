India vs Australia Bangalore Test: Truth about wicket lies between conspiracy theory and ground reality

David Warner takes a close look at the Chinnaswamy wicket. PTI David Warner takes a close look at the Chinnaswamy wicket. PTI

Just one Test old, it’s already turning into fascinating series that has thrown up some bizarre imagery. Steve Smith has talked about how his “eyes were spinning” in Pune Test when he was batting in a “trance” and in the zone.

Anil Kumble rolled his eyes in annoyance at the number of questions about the Bangalore pitch. Clegg hammer, used to determine hardness, have pounded the pitch. Brushes have thoroughly scrubbed the surface, grass has been shaved off and a bald(ish) track has been left in the end.

All these developments in the wake of Pune Test has thrown up the obvious questions about the team composition. Smith declared that Australia would go with the same team while Kohli teased about throwing “surprises” in the morning.

It’s a sort of track where the teams believe the runs can be scored in the first innings before it starts to disintegrate. It’s expected to offer some bounce —the clegg hammer readings have been good we hear, and the dryness is bound to play its part pretty soon.

In other words wait for the match to start and see how it plays out. Smith said as much when he spoke about it. He started off saying how this pitch which is different from Pune, offers “bit more pace and carry”, and a pitch where big first-innings runs were going to be crucial but finished it by saying how it can “play totally different to what we think at the moment”.

The Australian press too has done in their bit to add some drama. In the last couple of days, they have seen conspiracy and seen imaginary things – like vacuum cleaners (it was the Clegg Hammer machine) and saying implements have been used to dig up holes in the pitch when it was the moisture-reading devices. No wonder the eyes were rolling in Bangalore.

It’s a track that is going to be tricky in terms of selecting a team. Kohli has said they are ready with two to three combinations and they are closing in on their team combination. One of the options is to go with an extra seamer. With the promised bounce, India might well be grappling with the idea of playing with the three seamer and two spinner combo. If you lose the toss and go in with three spinners, it could get mighty tricky.

Hardik Pandya’s unavailability due to shoulder niggle is a setback of sorts. His all-round option could have been an ideal way to achieve the team balance but that option is now out of the window. In case they go with three spinners, the question rises whether India would be tempted to use the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who has been bowling with good control in the nets, in place of Jayant Yadav. Asked a direct question about the two, Kohli backed Yadav. “Jayant has been outstanding. You can’t put too much pressure on a guy who’s played just one series. He’s been brilliant so far; the way he’s grabbed his spot has been outstanding. He’s a very intelligent cricketer. All of us go through the grind. We have good games, bad games, off days as well. Pune wasn’t his best game. I won’t sit here and judge him because he’s played only a few games but he knows how to turn things around and get back into that mindset he started his first series with. I’m sure he’ll get back into that zone.”

O’Keefe’s in focus

Forget the pressures on Kohli and Smith, the man of the moment Steve O’Keefe is having the time of his life in India. On Friday, he had just finished an intense net session with Sridharan Sriram and was walking off when he was mobbed by a horde of selfie-seekers. Wonder whether he would have dreamed about such a development when his name was announced in the squad for this series.

His training in nets gave some clues about how the Australians think that there would be bounce in the pitch. Here is Smith’s assessment of O’Keefe.

“He’s been working in the nets the last couple of days at getting over the top of the ball a little bit more. He’s got an incredible record back home on wickets that traditionally don’t spin that much. He’s very adaptable the way he bowls, So we’ve seen with him he’s got different seam positions and different arm positions for different conditions.”

The effort to get over the top of the ball was visible in the nets. Sriram worked closely on it, showing how its done and applauding when the left-arm spinner got the ball to bounce over the top of the off stump. Every now and then, O’Keefe punctuated his over-spin deliveries that had the ball bouncing nicely with some side-arm spin.

Batting in one of the adjacent nets, David Warner swung a nonchalant six batting right-handed. Many Australian batsmen have batted in the nets without their pads. The effort was to force oneself to use the bat more than pad — the aim was to avoid lbw.

“In these conditions, if we’re willing to edge it to the slips then you live with that… you don’t want to get hit on the pads. That’s been an issue for a while with this group, where we’ve been getting hit on the pads (playing in Asian conditions). So be willing to get out caught at slip, and we’re okay with that.”

Smith batted with great freedom in the nets as well, constantly coming out to hit the spinners and trying the big wristy inside-out drives to left-arm spinners. It was his captain’s knock that tilted the game in Australia’s favour in Pune and he spoke about what he felt during the knock.

I guess (I was) what they call, ‘in the zone’ out there. I was doing things that I probably haven’t done before. My eyes were sort of spinning and I was in a bit of a trance.” India would hope that their captain Kohli can come up with an inspired knock in Bangalore to keep the Australians away from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.