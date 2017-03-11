India vs Australia: Australians need to get off their high horse about Virat Kohli, says Brad Hogg

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith were involved in a heated argument after Smith tried taking cues from the dressing room for a DRS referral. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith were involved in a heated argument after Smith tried taking cues from the dressing room for a DRS referral.

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg on Friday came out in support of Virat Kohli after the much hyped incident between the Indian skipper and his counter part Steve Smith during the second India-Australia Test in Bangalore.

Kohli and Smith were involved in a heated argument after the Australian skipper tried taking cues from the dressing room for a DRS referral after he was given leg-before off Umesh Yadav. Kohli made serious allegations against the visitors and stopped short of accusing them for cheating during their use of the DRS.

“Virat is an exuberant and emotional character who trains so hard at his cricket. He wants it so much and that translates into his behaviour on the field. Australians need to get off their high horse about Kohli and his carry-on – let’s not forget we are well-renowned for our sledging and have been for years,” Hogg wrote in his blog for “The NewDaily” website.

“When Kohli clashed with Smith, I liked it. As long as it isn’t violent or very personal, it adds to the spectacle. Kohli has clearly been expressing himself on the cricket field. But it’s good for the series and it’s good for cricket” he added.

After a humiliating defeat in Pune, Team India bounced back as they levelled the four-match series 1-1. Riding on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s 193 runs partnership, the hosts defended a modest total after Ashwin’s heroics in the second innings.

Hogg said that he is glad that both Kohli and Smith were not punished for their behaviour by the ICC and added that Smith’s decision to look at the dressing room will make him feel embarrassed.

“I’m glad no bans were handed out to Kohli, Smith or any of the other players – their behaviour didn’t warrant it. Smith’s decision to look at the dressing room while contemplating using DRS will leave him feeling slightly embarrassed. You’re not allowed to do that and, as a captain, he knows that. I think it showed the pressure of the moment and the series. But it was dealt with then and there, by the umpire, who gave him his marching orders.

The 46-year old cricketer, who has been a part of the Indian Premier League since 2012 and will turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders this season, believes that it was the emotions among the players that led to such an incident.

“Emotions were clearly running wild in Bangalore and it was funny to think that some of the Indians and Aussies will be teammates in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). In that sense, it reminded me of the Sheffield Shield we used to play, which could feature very heated contests between guys who would play together for Australia only weeks later.

Recalling his experience during his international cricketing days, he said “For so long, Indians were the quiet guys who would just take it but in the past 20 years, things have changed. They give it back now – and they even initiate the sledging at times. But that’s cricket.”

As far as the series was concerned, Hogg suggested Glenn Maxwell should replace Mitchell Marsh in the Playing XI and stated that the right-handed batsman can be a better option at number six as he can be handy with his off-spin bowling ability too.

“Marcus Stoinis has been called into the squad but the selectors need the courage to play Glenn Maxwell. He is the perfect batsman to come in at number six, given he can turn a match very quickly. He bats with flair and offers another spin option with the ball,” said Hogg.

