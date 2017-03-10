India vs Australia: Daily Telegraph alleges Anil Kumble added fuel to fire

The report in the Australian media alleged that Anil Kumble might be playing the role of a puppeteer behind the scenes. (Source: File) The report in the Australian media alleged that Anil Kumble might be playing the role of a puppeteer behind the scenes. (Source: File)

In recent report published by Australian media outlet ‘The Daily Telegraph’, it was alleged that Indian coach Anil Kumble stormed into the umpires room to lodge a mid-innings complain and consequently accusing him of adding fuel to raging fire.

The rivalry between the two teams has taken an ugly turn after Steve Smith was accused of ‘cheating’ as he sought for a DRS review. Now even before this controversy died down the Daily Telegraph has accused Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble of inciting more trouble.

The incident, which the report talks about, happened after Virat Kohli was given out lbw on a DRS review and Kumble reportedly went to seek immediate clarification from match officials as to why his irate skipper was given out at a key moment of the second Test.

The report, by Ben Horne, also alleged that while Kohli might be the aggressively running a campaign against Australia’s integrity (even striking an Australian official with an orange Gatorade bottle) while Kumble, on the other hand might be playing the role of a puppeteer behind the scenes. Kohli’s attitude too was questioned in the report and was deemed as the worst international captain since Sri Lankan Arjuna Ranatunga.

It is known that international coaches have access to the officials’ box, but it’s highly unusual for them to make contact mid match. It’s understood Kumble has also made his fury known about the actions of match referee Chris Broad during the Test, complaints which are now to be passed onto the ICC by the BCCI.

The article also recalled the infamous Monkeygate episode in this context and stated that Kumble in his role as Indian captain threw out the line to the world that caused the entire saga to explode when he questioned the integrity of Ricky Ponting’s side by saying, “Only one team is playing in the spirit of the game.”

