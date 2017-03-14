India vs Australia: Australia take first look at Ranchi Pitch

Coach Darren Lehmann, captain Steve Smith and several other members of the squad inspected the wicket in Ranchi. (Source: Twitter) Coach Darren Lehmann, captain Steve Smith and several other members of the squad inspected the wicket in Ranchi. (Source: Twitter)

The Australia team have had their first look at the JSCA Stadium pitch on which the third Test between India and Australia will be played. It will be also be the first ever Test match which will be played on the pitch.

Coach Darren Lehmann, captain Steve Smith and several other members of the squad inspected the wicket in Ranchi on Tuesday morning. Three pitches were prepared by chief curator SB Singh and it appears pitch No.5, the middle of the nine block square, will be used.

Australia’s frontline off-spinner Nathan Lyon said, “We all expect a bit of turn over here, So we know what we’re going to get. It’s going to be the same for both sides, so let’s just go out and play cricket.”

Meanwhile, JSCA secretary Debashis Chakraborty was hopeful that the Ranchi pitch would last the full five days in its debut Test match. Speaking to the media he said, ” Whether the pitch is flat or a turner, will only be known when the match is played. Generally in the ODIs, the par score here is 250 and the pitch provides turn as the game progresses. Since it is the first Test the city is going to host, we would like it to be a five-day affair.”

It may be recalled here that there has been a lot of speculation about the nature of the pitch. After the Pune pitch was deemed ‘poor’ by the ICC, and the Bangalore Test pitch also playing not so great, Australian media widely specualted that the Ranchi pitch, for the third Test, will also be a conspiracy, prepared according to the wishes of India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble.

