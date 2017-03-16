India vs Australia: Aussie media is just an extension of the team’s support staff, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar felt that cricket should be in the spotlight once again ahead of the third Test between India and Australia. (Source: PTI) Sunil Gavaskar felt that cricket should be in the spotlight once again ahead of the third Test between India and Australia. (Source: PTI)

Sunil Gavaskar feels that Indian team as well as cricket loving public should not bother about the biased reporting of the Australian media which he termed as an “extension of team’s support staff”.

“We should not bother too much about the Australian media and what they write as they are an extension of their cricket team’s support staff. The focus now should shift to cricket from off-the-field issues,” Gavaskar told NDTV on Wednesday.

The legendary former captain feels that cricket should now take the centrestage as neither Virat Kohli nor Steve Smith spoke on the DRS issue but media went on overdrive.

“Nobody spoke anything in between about it but the media, otherwise there was nothing between them (Kohli and Smith). It is time look at cricket now. A lot of good cricket that was played in the first two Tests has been swept away because of this one incident.”

Gavaskar feels that one should do the talking with the bat or ball rather than words.

“There should be aggression but only in terms of cricket, not otherwise. Young players tend to misunderstand while expressing aggression and tend to do it with their mouths instead of the bat and ball. Talking on the field has to be brought down and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has to take a tough stand on it,” he stated.

