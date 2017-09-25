Ashton Agar ruled out of India series with fractured finger

Ashton Agar had replaced Adam Zampa in the second ODI against India. (Source: Reuters) Ashton Agar had replaced Adam Zampa in the second ODI against India. (Source: Reuters)

Ashton Agar will be the missing remainder of the series against India after the spinner injured his finger during the third ODI in Indore. With the series gone, Ashton’s injury comes as a big blow for the tourists. He will be returning home and his participation in the domestic summer will be uncertain.

The 23-year old bowler fractured the little finger on his non-bowling hand while attempting to stop a ball on the boundary line during India’s 294-run chase at the Holkar Stadium.

Australian team doctor Richard Saw confirmed that surgery may be required, putting the left-arm spinner in doubt for the home summer with Western Australia.

In a statement, Dr Saw said, “Following the conclusion of the match he went for x-rays, which have confirmed a fracture of the finger. He will return home to Australia and consult a specialist with a possibility of surgery.”

Agar’s injury once again paves the way for Adam Zampa, who was replaced from Australia playing XI after a disappointing spell in the first ODI in Chennai. Zampa went for 66 runs from his 10 overs, including 24 off the 37th over of the Indian innings when Hardik Pandya hit the leg-spinner for a boundary and three sixes off consecutive deliveries.

After making his debut against England in 2015, Agar has just managed to play four ODIs and has managed to take four wickets.

