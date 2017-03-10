India vs Australia: Anil Kumble bowls left handed, watch video

Anil Kumble is currently the coach of the Indian national team. (Source: AP) Anil Kumble is currently the coach of the Indian national team. (Source: AP)

Team India has had a successful run of form under coach Anil Kumble. Their recent victory over Australia in Bengaluru was a testament of the positive influence that Kumble has brought about in the team.

India put in one of their best bowling performances under pressure in recent times to defend a total of 188 in the second India v Australia Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Day 4, beating Australia by 75 runs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli called the second Test win over Australia as the best of his captaincy career, comparing his team to a snake which can sting from any direction.

Now as the team now enjoys a well deserved break, coach Anil Kumble was seen having some fun in the nets as he bowled left handed. However, it could also be some sort of a practice drill that Kumble might be employing for his batsmen before the next Test in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, after a meeting with the Committee of Administrators (COA) Kumble has been asked to prepare a report covering the the national team, women’s cricket as well as junior cricket. A discussion also took place on the central contracts of the India players and renumeration to the support staff including Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar, who are seeking a revision in their salaries.

