India vs Australia: Andrew Tye to replace Pat Cummins in T20 squad

Australia have called back T20 specialist Andrew Tye for the three match T20 series against India which will be played after the five match ODI series draws to a close. He will thus replace seamer Pat Cummins in the squad who was withdrawn last week to be rested for the Ashes. The T20 series begins on October 7.

Tye has played only five T20I matches with last coming in February. He will join the attack alongside Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson and uncapped left-armer Jason Behrendorff. However, he hasn’t played any cricket since the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a dislocated shoulder. He then underwent surgery which forced him to miss games for Gloucestershire in Natwest T20 Blast.

After two seasons of warming the bench in the IPL, Tye made a name for himself for Gujarat Lions by picking a hat-trick against Pune Supergiants to finish with figures of 5/17. In the end, he picked up 12 wickets from just six games and was joint third best before he had to fly back home. The 12 wickets made him the highest wicket taker for the IPL franchise.

The three matches in the T20 series will be played in Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad with India enjoying a six match winning streak over the Australia. India currently lead the five-match ODI series 3-0 with games in Bengaluru and Nagpur to come.

Australia T20 squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

