India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane can come and take up the role of an opener: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma has given an inkling that Ajinkya Rahane could open the batting for the men in blue. With Shikhar Dhawan set to miss the first three ODI’s, Rahane now looks all set to open the innings with his Mumbai partner.

Addressing the media, Sharma said, “We have great bench strength. Of course, the absence of Shikhar will be felt. The kind of form he was in of late, he had a big role to play in the team’s recent achievements. Right from the Champions Trophy till the last tour of Sri Lanka, he has had impactful performances for the team. But, we have got a few guys to replace him.”

“Ajinkya (Rahane) is one of them. He had a great run in the West Indies and won the man of the series award. He can come and take up that role anytime. We have got guys who can take on the role and perform well,” he added.

Waving away suggestions as to whether a change in partner might see a change in his approach, Rohit said, “The partner doesn’t matter, to be honest. It’s what the conditions have to offer, what sort of pitch you are playing in. At the end of the day you have to give your team a good start. If I see someone struggling at the other end, I will have to take up the role and if they see I’m struggling, they’ll take up that role. That’s the planning we have in our set up.”

“I think both the coach and captain have clearly spoken about roles each individual had to play. Before the start of Sri Lanka our, the captain said he is looking at KL (Rahul) as a No.4 batsman., he added.

“Ajinkya (Rahane) opened in the West Indies. I guess that could be the option. Having said that, when you have this kind of versatility in the team, it gives the captain and coach a little bit of relief that these guys can take up any position they are offered,” he added.

Stating that the line-up depends on the team composition, Rohit said, “You will have to play according to the team dynamics, whatever the team requires. That’s how I became an opener because the team wanted me to open at that point”.

Commenting on the opposition, he said, “I want to have the same kind of performance against all the opposition I play. Somehow I have really managed well against these guys. Australia is a very strong opposition and it makes me feel good. I mean we have to see once the tournament starts. We have to play in the spirit of the game. Both teams are aggressive in nature. Spirit of the game always needs to be there and there has to be a line which needs to be drawn. We all know as professional cricketers we shouldn’t cross limits. A lot of these guys play enough cricket to understand that. But we all want to play aggressive cricket and come at each other very hard.”

On the inclusion of two wrist spinners, Rohit said, “I kind of look at them as mystery spinners. You never know what’s coming out of their hand. The captain is comfortable and quite happy to get them into the fray. They can get crucial breakthroughs we look forward to in the middle part of the game. That is what happened in Sri Lanka. Someone like Chahal, who got an opportunity in the first game — their openers were going well and he got us a breakthrough. Again Kuldeep did it in the West Indies when he played. Even when we are facing them in the nets, we don’t know what is going to come”.

Lauding skipper Virat Kohli, he said, “It was happening before as well. The average age of the team is about 26-27 and we have all played together. There was never a thing where Virat as a captain has not gone to anyone and spoken about it. Whether someone has come new into the team, he wouldn’t mind going up to him and seeking his advice. It’s official that I am the vice-captain, so I have to be around and complement him. The other guys in the team will always be backing him whenever he required,” Rohit pointed out

