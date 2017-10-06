India vs Australia: Ahead of first T20, team India practice indoors as rain looms large over Ranchi

With the ground being undercovers and rain gods showing no mercy, the Indian team then resorted to some indoor training session. (Source: BCCI) With the ground being undercovers and rain gods showing no mercy, the Indian team then resorted to some indoor training session. (Source: BCCI)

Ahead of the first T20 match between India and Australia, the practice session of team India was called off due to persistent showers and hazy conditions. India was slated to train in the evening session but seeing the ground reality they were quick to cancel the session. With the ground being undercovers and rain gods showing no mercy, the Indian team then resorted to some indoor training session and playful activity. However, whether we will have a complete game of cricket on Saturday is still uncertain.

The cause behind the inclement weather is a cyclonic circulation which has been persisting over the northwest area of Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is also predicted for the next two days.

PTI quoted a weather expert saying, “There’s chance of a light to moderate rainfall towards the evening. The upper air cyclonic circulation is going to persist for 2-3 days.”

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah who addressed the media ahead of the match said, “We came here and it started raining. We have not planned anything as of now. Once we practice, we will have an idea about the conditions. “The rain is not in our hands. We think of what we can do. We will try to give our best effort”.

