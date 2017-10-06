India vs Australia: Ahead of first T20, Shikhar Dhawan returns to action, watch video

Shikhar Dhawan is scheduled to return to action in the T20 series against Australia. (Source: PTI) Shikhar Dhawan is scheduled to return to action in the T20 series against Australia. (Source: PTI)

Ahead of the three-match T20 against Australia, India has been handed a big boost as opener Shikhar Dhawan returned to action at the JSCA stadium. BCCI shared a video of his return where Dhawan can be seen practising a few shots as KL Rahul handed a few throw downs. Due to persistent rain in Ranchi, Dhawan along with the Indian team had to resort to indoor training. It may be recalled here that Dhawan had opted out of the ODI series against Australia as he opted to be with his ailing wife.

Later on, in his post on Instagram, Dhawan wrote that his wife’s surgery and it went very well. He also thanked everyone who prayed for his wife.

Meanwhile, commenting on team India;s improved performances Dhwawan credited India’s bench strength. “The reason we are No.1 is because we have got good matured players in the side and the youngsters also are very confident. I believe sharing the dressing room with established players in the IPL has helped them gain confidence. The bench strength is also the reason that the Indian team is so good now. We have a very healthy competition in the side. Every player knows if he doesn’t perform there is other batsman who is as good as him, so that’s a very good sign and that keeps everyone on their toes. And I think our domestic structure is so good that we are producing such good players,” Dhawan said in a recent television chat show.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd