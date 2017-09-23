India vs Australia: Aaron Finch doing everything possible to be fit for 3rd ODI, says David Warner

Aaron Finch missed the first two ODIs due to a right calf problem. (Source: AP) Aaron Finch missed the first two ODIs due to a right calf problem. (Source: AP)

Aaron Finch could make a comeback for the third one-day international between India and Australia which is scheduled to be played in Indore on September 24. Finch missed the first two ODIs after aggravating a calf injury while training ahead of the first ODI in Chennai.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, David Warner confirmed improvement showed by Finch and hinted that the right-handed batsman could be considered for the game.

“It’s good signs to see him back in the nets and he’s doing everything possible to be fit for this game. We know what he’s going to bring. He’s a very good batter, he’s played a lot of cricket over the past couple of years, he’s got a lot of experience and for us at the top of the order, he brings a lot of aggression,” Warner said.

The 30-year old Victorian was put through an intensive sprint session and had a lengthy stint in the nets. If Finch is cleared to play then he will be replacing opener Hilton Cartwright. After losing the second match by 50 runs at the Eden Gardens, visitors find themselves in a do-or-die situation in the five-match ODI series.

Australia had included batsman Peter Handscomb to the squad for the ODI tour as Finch’s cover. Handscomb, who was not included in either of the two ODIs being played in Chennai and Kolkata, can be included in Australia’s playing XI if the selectors decide to discard wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

