India vs Australia, 4th Test: DRS goes missing in Dharamsala

Decision Review System wasn’t available in Dharamsala at the start of the day. (Source: PTI) Decision Review System wasn’t available in Dharamsala at the start of the day. (Source: PTI)

The third day of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia witnessed a technical error when the Decision Review System wasn’t available at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. On the very first delivery of the day, Australia made a loud appeal for caught behind.

The on-field umpire raised his finger straight away but Jadeja was confident that he hasn’t edged the ball and went for a DRS. The decision was reviewed after the third umpire saw a huge gap between the bat and ball. Jadeja was declared not out on that particular occasion.

After this instance, it was revealed that the ball-tracking system wasn’t available and the two sides were informed about the same by the on-field umpires. Though, later after the drinks break in the first innings, the issue was sorted.

Australia appealed a couple of times when the review system was unavailable but the umpire declined the appeals. On one particular occasion, Cummins asked Smith to review a decision but Smith told him that there was no review due to the tech though Australia had a review left.

India were later bundled out for a score of 332 on the board handing themselves a lead of 32 runs in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja scored yet another fifty during the course. India’s lead was after Australia made 300 in their first innings

