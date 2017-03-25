India vs Australia 4th Test: Debutant Kuldeep Yadav makes it hosts’ day, who said what on Twitter

India wrapped Australia’s first innings at 300 in Dharamsala. (Source: AP) India wrapped Australia’s first innings at 300 in Dharamsala. (Source: AP)

Australia ended their first innings for a score of 300 on the first day’s play of the fourth and final Test of the series against India at in Dharamsala. Earlier, after winning the toss, Steve Smith decided to bat first on a pitch that looked promising for the batsmen. The Aussies didn’t had a great start as they lost opener Matt Renshaw at a team score of 10 but soon the captain Smith and his deputy David Warner showed resistance and stitched a partnership of 134 runs for the second wicket.

Warner though was later dismissed by debutant Kuldeep Yadav after Ajinkya Rahane grabbed a good, decent catch at first slip. The rookie Chinaman bowler claimed four wickets on the first day of the Test match while Smith smashed his third hundred in the series. Here’s how Twitter reacted after the two teams began the proceedings in decider at HPCA stadium.

First day at the office and you get to lead the board of directors out of the conference room. What a debut #KuldeepYadav !!!!!#INDvsAUS — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) 25 March 2017

Kuldeep is my Man for this innings…hope he starts after lunch and gets an extended spell. #IndvsAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 25 March 2017

Prediction – Kuldeep Yadav will have a great debut. Aussies should struggle to read him. Best wishes to Team India.#IndvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 25 March 2017

Saw Kuldeep Yadav as an U-19 cricketer a couple of years ago. (Rabada was there too!) Noticeably quicker off the wicket since. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 25 March 2017

Saw him in the under 19 WC 3 years back. Became an instant fan. Great to see Kuldeep Yadav become the 288th Test player for India. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 25 March 2017

Phenomenal performance again from Steve Smith with his 7th century in his last 8 Tests against India, his 20th career Test hundred. #TheBoss — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 25 March 2017

New mystery guy in the house @imkuldeep18 #Magical. On the other hand brilliant hundred from smith. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 25 March 2017

I am impressed with @imkuldeep18‘s variations and the way he has started. Keep going strong, this can be your match to shine. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 25 March 2017

Start calling @NathLyon421 Bert from Mary Poppins soon if he keeps sweeping like this! #INDvAUS — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) 25 March 2017

Later, India came out to bat and faced just over. Opening the innings for hosts, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul remained unbeaten at respectively to end the day’s play at

