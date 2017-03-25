Menu
India vs Australia 4th Test: Debutant Kuldeep Yadav makes it hosts’ day, who said what on Twitter

Australia were bundled out for 300 runs in the first innings of the fourth match in Dharamsala. Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the bowlers with 4/68.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 25, 2017 4:34 pm
India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, Aus vs Ind, Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav wickets, Steve Smith, Steve Smith century, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket India wrapped Australia’s first innings at 300 in Dharamsala. (Source: AP)

Australia ended their first innings for a score of 300 on the first day’s play of the fourth and final Test of the series against India at in Dharamsala. Earlier, after winning the toss, Steve Smith decided to bat first on a pitch that looked promising for the batsmen. The Aussies didn’t had a great start as they lost opener Matt Renshaw at a team score of 10 but soon the captain Smith and his deputy David Warner showed resistance and stitched a partnership of 134 runs for the second wicket.

Warner though was later dismissed by debutant Kuldeep Yadav after Ajinkya Rahane grabbed a good, decent catch at first slip. The rookie Chinaman bowler claimed four wickets on the first day of the Test match while Smith smashed his third hundred in the series. Here’s how Twitter reacted after the two teams began the proceedings in decider at HPCA stadium.

Later, India came out to bat and faced just over. Opening the innings for hosts, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul remained unbeaten at respectively to end the day’s play at

