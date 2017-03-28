India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4 Highlights: How India achieved the memorable series win

KL Rahul notched up another half-century in the second innings of Dharamsala Test. (Source: Reuters) KL Rahul notched up another half-century in the second innings of Dharamsala Test. (Source: Reuters)

Hosts India retained their number one position as Test ranked nation after beating Australia in the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala by 8 wickets. Ajinkya Rahane-led side cruised to win after chasing a target of 106 runs on the penultimate day of the Test.

Resuming the fourth day at 19/0, openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay began the proceedings for India and put up a first wicket stand of 42 runs before Vijay was undone by Pat Cummins for 8. Batting spearhead Cheteshwar Pujara came in at number three but his stay at the crease was a brief one. A yes-no call from the Indian batsmen caused Pujara’s dismissal in the same over as he went back without troubling the scorers.

Though, Australia scalped two quick wickets it didn’t really bother skipper Rahane who was in at four. He along with Rahul took on the Aussie bowling attack and began to smash them all-around the park. Later the two right-hand batsmen anchored India to a convincing win at HPCA stadium. Here’s a look at the highlights of the fourth day’s play.

Earlier, India took a lead of 32 runs in the first innings and then riding on Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fiery short-pitch bowling, India picked early wickets in Australia’s second innings on day three. The duo reduced the hosts to 31/3 including the wickets of David Warner, Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw.

Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb tried to show some resistance towards Indian bowling but introduction of spin dismantled the visitors’ batting line up. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared a total of 6 wickets to bundle out Australia for 137 in the second innings.

