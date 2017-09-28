Umesh Yadav picks 100th ODI wicket for India

Umesh yadav picked his 100th ODI wicket during India’s match against Australia in Bangalore. (Source: AP) Umesh yadav picked his 100th ODI wicket during India’s match against Australia in Bangalore. (Source: AP)

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav bagged his 100th ODI wicket when the right-hander dismissed Australian captain Steve Smith for 3 in the fourth ODI of the five-match series in Bangalore. Playing his first match of the series, Yadav eventually returned with figures of 4/71 in 10 overs.

Smith who tried to play a length delivery through leg-side mis-hit the ball and Virat Kohli took a good catch at mid-wicket. Apart from Smith, Umesh’s scalps included the dismissals of Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Peter Handscomb.

Earlier, Smith opted to bat first after winning the toss and openers David Warner and Aaron Finch didn’t even disappoint their captain as the left-right batting combination put on a 231-run stand for the first wicket at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Warner went on to score his career’s 14th ODI century while second against India.

The left-handed batsman is playing his 100th ODI and he became first Australian to score a hundred on his 100th cap. While Warner scored a ton, his opening partners Finch missed out on scoring second consecutive century by just 6 runs after he failed to time a shot properly off Umesh Yadav and gave an easy catch to Axar Patel at mid-on region.

Later, Travis Head became Umesh’s third victim after Ajinkya Rahane took a good catch at the boundary ropes while he later cleaned up Handscomb to get his fourth. India have already clinched the series after they won the Indore ODI by 5 wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in five-match series.

