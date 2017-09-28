Only in Express
India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Twitterati react after Australia break India’s winning streak

Australia broke India's winning streak on Thursday, defeating the hosts by 21 runs in the fourth ODI in Bangalore.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 28, 2017 10:17 pm
india vs australia, bangalore odi, fourth odi, david warner, aaron finch, virat kohli, ms dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, cricket news, sports news, indian express Australia defeated India by 21 runs in the fourth ODI. (Source: PTI)
Visiting team Australia broke India’s winning streak on Thursday, defeating the hosts by 21 runs in the fourth ODI in Bangalore. With the loss, Virat Kohli failed to break Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record of 10 consecutive ODI wins, giving Australia their first win in the ongoing series. After Australia won the toss and elected to bat first, David Warner helped the visitors produce their best batting performance so far in the limited overs series as they posted 334/5. Playing his 100th ODI, Warner scored 124 off 119 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and four sixes. Steve Smith’s side looked set for a bigger total, powered by Aaron Finch’s 94 runs but India pulled things back in the final 10 overs. India in return managed only 318/8 as Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav posted half-centuries, with Kane Richardson claiming three wickets. This is India’s first loss at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2003. India still lead the five-match series 3-1.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India’s loss:

