India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Twitterati react after Australia break India’s winning streak

Visiting team Australia broke India’s winning streak on Thursday, defeating the hosts by 21 runs in the fourth ODI in Bangalore. With the loss, Virat Kohli failed to break Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record of 10 consecutive ODI wins, giving Australia their first win in the ongoing series. After Australia won the toss and elected to bat first, David Warner helped the visitors produce their best batting performance so far in the limited overs series as they posted 334/5. Playing his 100th ODI, Warner scored 124 off 119 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and four sixes. Steve Smith’s side looked set for a bigger total, powered by Aaron Finch’s 94 runs but India pulled things back in the final 10 overs. India in return managed only 318/8 as Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav posted half-centuries, with Kane Richardson claiming three wickets. This is India’s first loss at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2003. India still lead the five-match series 3-1.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India’s loss:

Australia’s total of 334 proves to be enough, as they win the 4th #INDvAUS ODI by 21 runs. SCORECARD: http://t.co/xRQiY5Fi4k pic.twitter.com/8QNlmuemFv — ICC (@ICC) 28 September 2017

Can hear ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ chants sitting here at home from Chinnasamy. Such is the Aura of this man. Time for the ?? to take off #INDvAUS — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 28 September 2017

Hard luck #TeamIndia @BCCI Well played Australia for the 21 run victory in the 4th ODI #INDvAUS Series stands at 3-1 to ???? — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 28 September 2017

The change in batting order was a good experiment but it meant Dhoni was batting out of position. It is something to think about — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 September 2017

Thought Australia’s end overs bowling was outstanding and India were short on fire power at the finish. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 September 2017

Australia win the 4th ODI by 21 runs #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/2Q4VQM1VYJ — BCCI (@BCCI) 28 September 2017

True character of @ajinkyarahane88 on display..An out and out team man. @BCCI #INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 28 September 2017

