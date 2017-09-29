India vs Australia 4th ODI Stats Highlights: India’s winning streak ends

India vs Australia Stats Highlights: Rohit Sharma scored half-century. (PTI Photo) India vs Australia Stats Highlights: Rohit Sharma scored half-century. (PTI Photo)

Statistical highlights of the fourth ODI between India and Australia in Bangalore. Australia won the fourth ODI by 21 runs in Bangalore. But, they have already lost the series as India won the first three matches of the five-match series.

* Australia won the their first ODI game after failing to win 12 limited-overs game away from home. Australia beat India by 21 runs in Bangalore ODI.

* Australia posted a total of 334 for 5 against India in the 4th ODI which was their second highest team total in Bangalore. Their highest is 347 for two on November 12, 2003. This was the fourth time that Australia have posted 300-plus totals at this ground.

* India’s 313 for eight is their third highest losing total vs Australia in ODIs – the highest being 347 at Hyderabad on November 5, 2009.

* Umesh Yadav (4/71) has registered his best bowling figures vs Australia in ODIs, eclipsing the 4 for 72 at Sydney on March 26, 2015. Overall, he has claimed four wickets in an ODI innings four times.

* Umesh Yadav has completed his 100 wickets in ODIs – his aggregate being 102 at 32.25 runs apiece in 71 matches. He became the 8th Indian fast bowler to complete 100 wickets or more in ODIs. He has joined Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), Kapil Dev (253), Venkatesh Prasad (196), Manoj Prabhakar (157), Ishant Sharma (115) and Sourav Ganguly (100).

* Hardik Pandya has managed 200 runs or more in an ODI series for the first time – his tally being 222 (ave.55.50) in four innings, including two fifties.

* Twelve sixes hit by Pandya in the present series are the most by him in a series/competition.

* Aaron Finch and David Warner were involved in a stand of 231- Australia’s highest opening partnership vs India in ODIs – their third highest stand for any wicket next only to the 242 between Steven Smith and George Bailey at Perth on January 12, 2016 and 234 (unbroken) between Damien Martyn and Ricky Ponting at Johannesburg on March 23, 2003 – both for the third wicket.

* David Warner posted a fantastic innings of 124 which was his second hundred vs India and his 14th in ODIs.

* Warner has got his 13th Man of the Match award in ODIs – his second vs India.

* Warner has posted ten hundreds in a winning cause in ODIs – his tally being 2915 runs at an average of 53.98 in 57 matches.

* Warner became the first Australian player and the eighth overall to record a century in his 100th ODI. The first seven batsmen being Gordon Greenidge, Chris Cairns, Yousuf Youhana, Kumar Sangakkara, Chris Gayle, Marcus Trescothick and Ramnaresh Sarwan

* Only two batsmen have managed more runs than Warner in their 100th ODI – 132 not out by West Indian Chris Gayle vs England at Lord’s on July 6, 2004 and 129 by Pakistan’s Yousuf Youhana vs Sri Lanka at Sharjah on April 17, 2002.

* Geoff Marsh had scored 81 vs West Indies at Port of Spain on March 10, 1991 – the previous highest by an Australian player in his 100th ODI.

* David Warner (124) has recorded the second highest individual score by an Australian batsman vs India in ODIs at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore behind the 130 by Michael Clarke on September 29, 2007.

* Both Warner’s run-aggregate (2678 at an average of 59.51 in 50 matches) and the centuries (12) are the highest in ODIs since 2015

* Warner has taken his tally to 4217 at an average of 44.86 – the second highest by a player after 100 ODIs. Hashim Amla had managed 4808 runs (ave. 53.42), including 16 centuries.

* Rahane has posted three fifties in succession vs Australia for the first time in ODIs – 55 at Kolkata; 70 at Indore and 53 at Bengaluru.

* Kedar Jadhav’s first fifty (67 off 69 balls) vs Australia is his third in ODIs.

* Aaron Finch has recorded three consecutive fifty-plus innings this year in ODIs – 68 vs England at Birmingham; 124 at Indore and 94 at Bengaluru – both vs India.

* Rohit Sharma has posted 53 sixes in 27 innings vs Australia – the most by a batsman against them in ODIs – the first to complete a half century of sixes against Australia, next highest being 39 in 42 innings by Eoin Morgan for England and Ireland.

* In International Cricket (Tests/ODIs/T20Is), Rohit’s aggregate of 70 sixes in 44 innings is the most by any batsman vs Australia.

* Rohit Sharma is averaging 63.82 vs Australia (1468 runs in 27 matches) – the highest among the batsmen with 1,000 runs or more against them in ODIs.

* Virat Kohli has totalled 2008 runs average of 74.37 in 36 innings to establish a record for the quickest to 2,000 runs as Captain in ODIs. He has surpassed Abraham de Villiers’ feat of reaching the milestone in 41 innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd