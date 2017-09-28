David Warner Century Highlights from India vs Australia 4th ODI

David Warner was playing his 100th ODI for Australia. (PTI Photo) David Warner was playing his 100th ODI for Australia. (PTI Photo)

India missed their pair of best death bowlers after resting Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Australia, for the first time in four ODI, went past the mark of 300 including a 231-run opening stand between David Warner and Aaron Finch. The two reversed roles from Indore ODI. While Finch, who had scored a century in Indore, played the second fiddle on Thursday, Warner took charge and laid the platform. Indian bowlers did manage to remove both of them before picking three more wickets to limit Australia to 334 for five. At one stage, when Warner and Finch were batting together, Australia looked good to reached a total of 380-390.

David Warner of Australia scored 124 runs against India. (PTI Photo) David Warner of Australia scored 124 runs against India. (PTI Photo)

Warner became the first Australia player to score a century in his 100th ODI. He made 124 runs in Bangalore ODI against India on Thursday. He added 231 runs for the first wicket with Finch.

The Australian opener was playing only his fourth ODI against India in India and he made it count with his 14th ODI century. This was also his first against India

Aaron Finch of the Australian cricket team scored 94 runs. (PTI Photo) Aaron Finch of the Australian cricket team scored 94 runs. (PTI Photo)

Finch scored 94 runs. He followed his century in Indore ODI with this excellent innings and was set to score another century before he was dismissed by Umesh.

Umesh Yadav of Indian cricket team picked up four wickets. (AP Photo)

Umesh picked up his 100th ODI wicket when Australia captain Steve Smith was caught by Virat Kohli at mid-wicket. He finished with figures of four for 71 runs from 10 overs.

India bowlers did well to restrict Australia. At one stage, they were scoring at a rate close to seven but with some wickets, the scoring fell down. It was only after the 45th over that it picked up again and Australia went close to 350.

David Warner and Aaron Finch shared a 231-run stand. (AP Photo) David Warner and Aaron Finch shared a 231-run stand. (AP Photo)

Australia lost quick wickets after the fall of Warner. But, Peter Handscomb scored 43 runs off 30 balls. This helped Australia cross the 300-runs mark.

Peter Handscomb of Australia cricket team scored 40 runs. (AP Photo) Peter Handscomb of Australia cricket team scored 40 runs. (AP Photo)

India made three changes to their playing XI by dropping Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah. Umesh, Shami and Axar Patel replaced them. Australia made two changes by dropping Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar and bringing in Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd