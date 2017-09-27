India vs Australia 4th ODI Preview: Confident India on verge of another record

India look to continue winning streak against Australia. (AP Photo) India look to continue winning streak against Australia. (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli’s record in Bangalore is perhaps the worst among all grounds in India. In his four innings, he has made only 42 runs with an average of 10.50. The four innings have two ducks as well. But, last time an ODI was played at Bangalore was in 2013 and since then, Kohli has been in supreme form.

Just like Kohli, India are in red-hot form in the shorter format of the game. After whitewashing Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, they have won the series at home against Australia now. On Thursday, they have a chance to win yet another game against Australia after winning the first three of the five-match series.

Apart from India, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, all other teams have atleast won 10 consecutive limited overs international games on thee trot once. India have a chance to join the list on Thursday.

Having already sealed the series, India have an option of rotating the players who have not appeared in the series for far. But, there is no real cause for it as the balance is perfect with Hardik Pandya committing to his role of seam bowling all-rounder to the best.

The two wrist spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have bamboozled Australian batsmen in the three matches and there is every chance they can do it again in Bangalore when the team meets on Thursday.

Bangalore has been historically known to be a small ground. Runs flow at ease here and the number of sixes hit is also on a high. If rain stays away from the match, expect another high scoring match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India’s top order has been in top form with Rohit Sharma once again hitting the ball with confidence. Ajinkya Rahane already has two half-centuries in there matches. Kohli made his mark in the third ODI with a 92-run innings and to finish the innings.

Australia batting order has struggled throughout the series. Aaron Finch came back in the team and scored a century which has been the only saving grace for the Aussies. If they want to end their losing streak, the batsmen need to step up big time.

