India vs Australia, 4th ODI: David Warner scores century in 100th ODI, Twitterati congratulate the Australian opener

David Warner scored his 14th ODI century as part of a 231-run opening stand with Aaron Finch. Warner's performance was what largely powered Australia to a total of 335 for India to chase.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 28, 2017 6:36 pm
india vs australia, ind vs aus, david warner, warner, David Warner was playing in his 100th ODI. (Source: PTI)
Australia produced arguably their best batting performance in their ongoing limited overs tour of India when they posted 334/5 batting first at Bangalore. Their score was largely powered by vice-captain David Warner and Aaron Finch who put up an opening stand of 23 runs. Warner, paying his 100th ODI, also scored a century on the day. He ended up scoring 124 off 119 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and four sixes. Australia looked set for a bigger total while the two were batting but India pulled things back in the final 10 overs.

Aaron Finch was the man who started upping the ante against Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, both of whom were guilty of bowling too full to the two openers. Warner soon caught up and even left his partner behind. So much that by the time Finch got his half-century, Warner was already in his 80s. The onslaught was also helped by the fact India were not having the best of days on the field. But when Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel came in, Warner took a backseat and let Finch do the scoring again. Warner soon reached his 100, his 14th in 50-over cricket.

At that point, it did look like Australia may break the 400-run barrier and Warner would reach a maiden ODI 200. But India went to Kedar Jadhav, and as has been the case for some time now, he delivered. Warner tried to clear long-on and ended up hitting it straight to him. Finch followed soon, missing out on a second consecutive century and after that, Australia slowed down considerably.

Here are a few reactions to David Warner’s innings

Australia have already lost the five match series 3-0 and thus are playing for pride in the fourth and fifth ODIs.

