India vs Australia 4th ODI: Australia beat India by 21 runs, snap losing streak in away ODIs

It is the first win away from home for Australia in 11 ODI matches. (Source: AP) It is the first win away from home for Australia in 11 ODI matches. (Source: AP)

It would have been 10 back to back wins for India and 12 consecutive losses away from home for Australia in ODIs. But, David Warner had other ideas and it has been the case since he was discovered that whenever he is amongst the runs, there is very little the opposition can do to defeat Australia. Warner’s 124 off 119 balls was part of a 231-run opening partnership he shared with Aaron Finch. Although India pulled things back after dismissing the two, They had to chase a target of 335, something that was too steep for them to get to.

India got off to a flying start to their chase with Ajinkya Rahane, who it is safe to say has made the most of the opportunity he has got in the series, and Rohit Sharma put on a 106-run opening partnership in the first 20 overs. Pacer Kane Richardson got the breakthrough for Australia with the wicket of Rahane and Virat Kohli then came in to bat. Memories of Nagpur in 2014 would have been playing in the heads of the likes of Warner and Steve Smith as Kohli and Sharma took the game away from under the legs of Australia from a similar stage.

This time, though, their partnership did not last long as an almighty mix up between the two led to Sharma being run out on 65. Virat Kohli soon followed suit and suddenly, India, who seemed to be in control up until that point, were on shaky grounds. Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav then steadied things up for India and frowns returned to the Australian faces. Rain interrupted play for a short while but it was a different game after the resumption. Australia started off with a bizarre review of an LBW call that was clearly wide outside leg. But they corrected their course and clamped down upon India. They remained alert in the field for any catching chances and turned the screws on the host. The victory may not get them anywhere in the series – India have already won the five match series and this win serves as something for Australia’s pride.

