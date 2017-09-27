India vs Australia, 4th ODI: All not Maxwell with Australia

Glenn Maxwell during a practice session at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Glenn Maxwell during a practice session at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Mark Waugh walks around the stadium, occasionally waving to the few fans in the stands one of whom yells out “Steve Waugh”. Waugh is the Australian selector on a tour that is going nowhere for the Aussies. Beyond him, clustered in the centre of the ground, the players jump up in a comical fashion – almost reminiscent of the famous Miandad jump at More.

Perplexed, you peer across and realise they were repeating the joke of the day ritual they had going during the 2015 World Cup in Australia. These days it’s not done regularly, and only makes an occasional appearance. On Tuesday, in Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy stadium, it was revived, and it was Matthew Wade who was entrusted with the joke-delivery duty. The reaction was the exaggerated jump and clapping by those around. Soon, a big cardboard dice was thrown across, and more laughter emanated from the camp of players. Apparently, it’s an internal team act, and they don’t want to share details about the dice.

Not everything has been a joke with Australian cricket in the recent times. A civil-war of sorts had erupted over the pay issue between the board and the players – a long, painful, ugly battle that threatened never to end. So much so, that Steve Smith, the captain, even made a point of telling that he, a cricket nut in most times, hadn’t picked the bat for two months before the Bangladesh tour. The rustiness showed on that tour where Australia collapsed in a Test, but recovered through David Warner in the second Test.

This ODI series against India, though, has been a throw of dice for them. Much has been said about the inexperience of this team, but it doesn’t quite hold up. The batting roster reads pretty good actually – Warner, Aaron Finch, Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marc Stoinis are in form. And yet, much to Smith’s chagrin, they have been collapsing too often.

In some ways, Maxwell has been one of the reasons for the debacle. A marketing man’s delight – he seems to love the camera, hosts interviews with players, does mimicry, is part of a new cricket game, but has been silent with the bat on the field. Almost reckless. In the last IPL, he was asked a question whether he has a problem with the leg-spinners, as he had got out to Amit Mishra, and he erupted. “That’s a shocking question. Do you understand in the last three games I’ve hit leg-spinners for six repeatedly? (That’s a) s*** question.”

This series is proving it isn’t all that bad a question. Perhaps, the problem isn’t in his batting, but with the approach. Adventurous sashays down the track without getting any wood or body behind has been his modus operandi, and he has been increasing the stumping tally of MS Dhoni.

Every time the team has been in a tight situation, he has shoved them further down the abyss. It gave a chance for their old nemesis Harbhajan Singh to tweet some salt in the wound by claiming that Michael Clarke should consider coming out of retirement, and that this is one of the worst batting line-ups he has seen.

Absence of smart running

Harbhajan, however, made one rather interesting remark in all that: That the Australian middle order doesn’t run singles and just swings around against the spinners. Over the decades, Australia had almost trademarked that hard-running where they would hustle out opposition by their tireless, and smart, running around. It would smartly set up their middle overs approach – run, push, nurdle, and then hit out.

However, it’s not as if Australia have been rudderless and drifting on field. According to Manish Pandey, there is still a lot of chirping. “The last game I batted for a while in the middle, how the team was and how active they were, how they try to talk you out, force you to play a big shot and get out. I think they are really doing well (but) it’s not clicking for them,” Pandey said.

There is no reason, then, to think they would continue to fold up. It is also not a matter of lack of skills but things haven’t just clicked. Unlike some of the others, Stoinis has shown the way to go on these tracks. He has trusted his instinct, and has let his hands flow through the line of the ball. He hasn’t really ventured out of the track all that much; instead has leaned in and just knifed through the line. Strangely, it’s the busy players like Maxwell, who like using their feet, who have found themselves in a bit of a bother. Perhaps, it comes down to shot selection and the pacing of the innings that Harbhajan talked about.

Stoinis, who has been the lone success in the lower order, admitted the team had “thrown away opportunities”. In his telling, the team is “not very experienced”.

On Tuesday, Maxwell made a concerted effort to finetune his batting. Sridharan Sriram, their spin consultant for subcontinent tours, lobbed the ball on a length outside off and Maxwell kept trying to drive it through the off side, with the turn and try to get as fluent with his hands as possible. He started to unfurl the big shots too but didn’t venture into across-the-line hoicks. From far, it seemed to be a curbing of the enthusiasm, recklessness if you like, and try to hit in more conventional zones.

They have two games to redeem themselves now. The final word on their approach should go to former India batsman, and current coach of National cricket Academy, WV Raman who tweeted: “The question is where is the Aussie aggro that is much admired in this neck of the woods. Just curious”

Hopefully, the answer will come in the next two matches.

