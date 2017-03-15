India vs Australia, 3rd Test: When is India vs Australia 3rd Test in Ranchi, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

The third Test of the four-match Test series begins in Ranchi. (Source: PTI) The third Test of the four-match Test series begins in Ranchi. (Source: PTI)

After winning the second Test match by 75 runs, India will certainly look to carry the winning momentum into the third Test at Ranchi. This is the most important match in the series because it will decide who goes into the final Test with a 2-1 lead. A result seems most likely going by the nature of the pitch. Australia on the other hand, have a lot to think especially with Mitchell Starc being ruled out for the remainder of the series.

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test in Ranchi?

The third Test of the four-match series between India and Australia starts in Ranchi from March 16.

What time does India vs Australia 3rd Test start?

The play on day one of the third Test between India and Australia will start at 0930 hours IST. The coverage will start at the broadcasting channel from 0830 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of India vs Australia 3rd Test?

The TV channels that will be showing the third Test between India and Australia are Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these will also broadcast the match.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Australia 3rd Test on Hotstar.com. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for India vs Australia third Test?

India squad: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia squad: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jackson Bird, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade,f Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis

