India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3 Stats: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks record, Virat Kohli poor form continues

Statistical highlights on the third day of the third Test between India and Australia in Ranchi. India are 360 for the loss of six wickets and are still 91 runs behind Australia’s first innings score of 451. Cheteshwar Pujara is unbeaten on 130 while Wriddhiman Saha is unbeaten on 18.

# Pat Cummins (4/59) has registered his second best bowling performance in Tests behind six for 79 vs South Africa at Johannesburg in November 2011.

# Murali Vijay (82) has posted his sixth fifty vs Australia — his 15th in Tests. Vijay enjoys an impressive record vs Australia in Tests — his aggregate being 1256 (ave.57.09) in 12 Tests.

# Vijay’s feat of posting 10 fifty-plus innings (4 tons and 6 fifties) vs Australia is his most against any nation.

# Cheteshwar Pujara’s second century vs Australia is his 11th in Tests. His innings of 130 not out is his second highest vs Australia behind 204 at Hyderabad in March 2013. Of his centuries’ tally, Pujara has recorded nine in Tests in India and two away from home.

# Pujara has managed seven centuries in the 2016-17 season in India. Only one batsman had posted eight centuries — eight by VVS Laxman in 1999-2000. Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (1964-65) and Sunil Gavaskar (1978-79) also posted seven centuries each.

# Pujara and Vijay were involved in a century stand (102) for the second wicket — their sixth in 10 innings in the 2016-17 season in Tests. Only one pair has registered more century partnerships in a season — seven by Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden in 2005-06 in 12 innings.

# Pujara-Vijay pair has splendid record in Tests, amassing 2531 runs at an average of 68.40 in 37 innings, including nine century stands and five fifty-plus — the best average by any Indian pair among the pairs with at least 2000 runs.

# KL Rahul (67) and Murali Vijay (82) have recorded the 13th instance when when both the Indian opening batsmen have posted fifty-plus in the same Test innings against Australia.

# For the 26th time in a Test innings, the top three batsmen have posted fifty-plus in Tests. The last occasion when the top three Indian players had scored fifty-plus in the same Test innings was against New Zealand at Nagpur in November 2010.

# Virat Kohli has managed just 46 runs in five innings at an average of 9.20 in the current rubber — his best being 15 in the second innings of the Bangalore Test.

# Among the recognised batsmen (1 to 7), Kohli’s performance, is the worst by an Indian skipper while appearing in five or more innings vs Australia.

# Since capturing eight wickets for 50 runs in the first innings of the Bangalore Test, Nathan Lyon has figures of 33-4-82-0 in the second innings at the same venue followed by 29-2-97-0 at Ranchi i.e conceding 179 runs without taking a single wicket.

