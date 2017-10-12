India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Preview: Visitors look to end tour on a high in Hyderabad

India and Australia lock horns one last time at Hyderabad in a virtual final. (Source: PTI) India and Australia lock horns one last time at Hyderabad in a virtual final. (Source: PTI)

Unlike the ODI series, where the home team dominated the visitors, the T20 series is up for grabs as India and Australia lock horns one last time at Hyderabad in a virtual final. After a dismal performance in Guwahati, India will be looking to reassert their supremacy with an improved performance whereas Australia will look to end the tour on a high.

On a lively track on Guwahati, the frailties of the Indian batsmen were exposed. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey and Shikhar Dhawan struggled to get going as India lost wickets in a heap at the top of the order. This was something that they could never recover from. Virat Kohli also had a forgettable outing as he was out for zero. This was the first time that Kohli was out for a duck in T20Is. Even in the first match, India had struggled to get to the target after the bowlers had done a commendable job. Hence, the batsmen need to take the responsibility and stand up the task.

Australia, on the other hand, will be buoyed by the confidence they gained from their last outing. Behrendorff has been the shining light in a team that had been low on confidence and the onus will once again be on him to provide the breakthrough. Hyderabad is also Warner’s home turf in the IPL, so he too will be familiar with the conditions. If the bowlers can once again deliver the goods then Australia will be in with a good chance of winning the match and returning home with their heads held high.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ashish Nehra, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel.

Australia: David Warner (captain), Moises Henriques, Aaron Finch, Tim Paine (wicket-keeper), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Travis Head, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd