India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Online Streaming: IND vs AUS T20 live TV coverage, when and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I match

India vs Australia 3rd T20 international will be played in Hyderabad on October 13, 2017 on Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 12, 2017 5:21 pm
india vs australia, ind vs aus, india vs australia t20, ind vs aus t20 live streaming, india cricket team, t20 ind vs aus, cricket live streaming, cricket news, indian express Australia clinched an eight wicket win over India in the second T20 in Guwahati. (Source: PTI)
India vs Australia T20I series will draw to a close with the third T20 international in Hyderabad. The match offers Australia a chance at sealing the win and ending their disappointing sojourn to the sub-continent where they were held by Bangladesh in the Test matches and spanked 4-1 by India in the ODI series. The series is locked at 1-1 after Australia clinched an eight wicket win over India in Guwahati. Later there were unsavoury scenes when the visiting team bus was attacked with a stone being hurled at it.

However, that one instance shouldn’t affect the flavour of this series with the final game to decide the winner of the T20 series. It would be a chance for India to come back after a poor show with the bat which saw India collapse for 118 runs.

When is India vs Australia 3rd T20 international?
India vs Australia 3rd T20 international will be played on Friday, October 13, 2017. This will be the third and final match of the T20 international series.

Where is the India vs Australia 3rd T20 international?
India vs Australia 3rd T20 international will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This is the first T20 international that will be played at this ground.

What time does India vs Australia 3rd T20 international begin?

India vs Australia 3rd T20 international will begin at 7:00 PM IST (1330 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. IND vs AUS T20 will be played in Hyderabad and will be played under lights. The toss of IND vs AUS 3rd T20 will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia 3rd T20 international live?

India vs Australia 3rd T20 international will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 06:00 PM IST including the pre-match show.

How do I live stream India vs Australia 3rd T20 international?

India vs Australia 3rd T20 international will be live streamed on Hotstar but for scores and commentary, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

