India vs Australia 3rd ODI stats: Virat Kohli smashes more captaincy records

Virat Kohli took over as India’s captain in all three formats from MS Dhoni in 2017 and since then, the Indian team has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. In ODI cricket, India have defeated England, West Indies and Sri Lanka – the latter of the two away from home – and reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. With a five-wicket win over Australia in Indoor, India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and thus go no.1 in the ICC ODI rankings.

Here are some stats from the match:

This is the ninth consecutive ODI win for India, which is their joint-longest streak in the format. Between November 2008 and February 2009, India had a run of as many successive victories. Kohli has now equalled the record made by MS Dhoni in 2008/09 and Rahul Dravid in 2006.

Kohli is the first ever Indian captain to have led to his team to a win in the first three matches of a bilateral ODI series against Australia.

India have now won all five ODIs they have played at Indore’s Holkar stadium. It is the only venue where India have won all the matches, playing five or more games. They also won the inaugural Test at the venue against New Zealand last season.

Rohit Sharma now has 1403 runs against Australia. This is the second most by an Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar who has scored 3077. Among batsmen who have aggregated more than 1000 runs against Australia, Rohit has got the highest average at 63.77.

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane put up a 139-run opening partnership. It is the first-century opening stand for India in an ODI at home since 2014 when Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan made an opening partnership of 231 against Sri Lanka in Cuttack.

Aaron Finch made 124 in Indore in the third ODI which is his highest ODI score to date. It was also only the second instance of an Australian batsman making a highest individual score in a losing cause. The first time this happened wwas in 2013 when George Bailey’s 156 in Nagpur was not enough. Finch’s score is also the third highest by an Australian opener in an ODI defeat

